2K Unveils New Gameplay Footage of WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is set for release soon, and 2K released new gameplay footage during the recent Nintendo Direct Mini. We got a few glimpses of the action-packed gameplay, with things like John Cena’s AA being shown off in grandiose, exaggerated fashion. The core action very much resembles 2011’s WWE All-Stars during the THQ era, only with more fantastical events like throwing folks into the waiting mouth of a dinosaur.The in-ring action is watched and enjoyed by Superstars Cesaro, Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Asuka as they see things like motorycle beatdowns.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is being created by the makers of the arcade-style NBA 2K Playgrounds, Saber Interactive and will be the annual WWE release from 2K this year while the mainline 2K series gets revamped. WWE 2KBattlegrounds is available for pre-order now and will be released on September 18 for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and the Nintendo Switch. There’s a standard and digital deluxe edition, with extra characters and content to enjoy.