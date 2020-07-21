Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and The Secret Fairy Makes Surprise Debut

Koei-Tecmo and Gust took up some time during Nintendo’s Mini Direct today to announce Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy. This will be a proper sequel to Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout, seemingly taking place about three years after the events Ryza’s first adventure. Check it out below:

As is to be expected of a proper sequel, Atelier Ryza 2 is offering players a mix of old and new. At least one familiar face is back in the form of protagonist Ryza herself, which is actually a first for the decades-old series. The Atelier series’ signature item crafting and combat systems are present as well. It looks like players will also get to enjoy new features such as grappling and underwater gathering, though it’s still unclear as to how much of a difference these additions will make to the core gameplay loop. Hopefully, more information is coming in the next trailer.

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy launches for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this winter.