NHL 21 Reveal Coming Next Month, Release Pushed Back to October

EA Sports has a busy few months ahead of them, with the newest Madden and UFC both releasing next month, and FIFA 21 launching in October.

On top of those three, EA Sports will also be putting out the newest iteration of their hockey simulator, with NHL 21 set to release on PS4 and Xbox One. In a new blog post, the team has shared that this year’s title will be slightly delayed from September to October, citing the need for additional fine tuning and polish. In addition, this year’s release will not have dedicated versions for next-gen platforms, but NHL 21 will be fully playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via forwards compatibility. Eager fans won’t have to wait long to find out more, as the proper reveal for NHL 21 will be taking place in “late August”, potentially coinciding with this year’s digital Gamescom show, which kicks off on August 27.

