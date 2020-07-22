Bugsnax Single Vinyl Available for Pre-Order from iam8bit

Did the Bugsnax announcement trailer leave you humming the theme song? You’re not alone – “It’s Bugsnax!” is a darn memorable song.

Now is your chance to get the Kero Kero Bonito’s iconic song pressed to vinyl. This is one of few 7″ singles released by iam8bit over the years. The record itself is decked out to look like a strawberry. The disc jacket is scratch and sniff, too!

Pre-orders are open now for $11.99. The disc is expected to release in Q4 2020. The song is also available across multiple digital platforms if you need to play “It’s Bugsnax!” on loop right now.