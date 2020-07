The Grisaia Phantom Trigger series is ramping up to its finale. Fans who have been waiting can now pick up Grisaia Phantom Trigger Vol.7 via Steam.

As the story is nearing its climax, this volume is twice as long as previous volumes. With that increased length comes an increased price. Fortunately, there’s a 10% launch week discount on Steam.

The visual novel is currently available for $22.49 until July 28. At that point the discount will drop off (until a Steam sale).