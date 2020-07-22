Halo Infinite Cover Art Revealed Ahead of Xbox Games Showcase

Xbox and 343 Industries today dropped the Halo Infinite box art ahead of tomorrow’s big gameplay reveal.

There are many unknowns about what Microsoft will show at tomorrow’s Xbox Games Showcase, but there’s at least one known. Halo Infinite will be there. 343 Industries’ latest entry in the Halo franchise has been teased for a handful of years. Tomorrow, fans finally get their first look at gameplay.

Before that though, a look at the box art. The studio and publisher have dropped the box art, without any Xbox logos. The art features Master Chief with the Halo ring and multiple locales stretching behind him. It looks like a throwback to Halo: Combat Evolved’s box art.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday season on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 9am PT to see Halo Infinite in action.