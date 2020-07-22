Hangar 13 Drops First Gameplay Trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition

Hangar 13 and 2K Games today released the first gameplay trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a full remake of the 2002 original. Built from the ground up in Mafia III’s engine with vastly improved graphics, lighting, and gameplay. Today’s big reveal showcases all of these new features in action.

The lengthy trailer provides a look at the core gameplay by diving into the ‘A Trip to the Country’ mission. The trailer also provides an overview of the game’s new and expanded content. This includes an updated script, new dialogue, mo-cap performances, and additional cutscenes.

Mafia: Definitive Edition launches September 25 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Players can pick up the game standalone, or as part of the Mafia: Trilogy pack, which includes Mafia II and Mafia III.