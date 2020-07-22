Star Wars: The Old Republic Brings Its Galactic Conflict to Steam

Starting today, Star Wars fans can enjoy Star Wars: The Old Republic on both its usual launcher and Steam. Current players who choose to enjoy the game through Steam will be able to bring over their existing character along with all their gear and progress. Crossplay and cross-save between the two launchers is also fully supported, so players can easily go back and forth between them if they so desire.

Those playing on Steam will have access to new Steam collectibles such as digital trading cards and emoticons. Players will also be able to earn Steam achievements once the game is eventually updated again. Also, players will be retroactively awarded any achievements earned before the trophies are added.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is now available on PC via Steam and it’s own site.