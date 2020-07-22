Take Inertial Drift: Sunset Prologue for a Spin Again on Steam

The upcoming 1v1 arcade racer, Inertial Drift, speeds to release later this year. Now, however, players have another chance to try out the title’s free demo on Steam. The title gained much traction in the indie racer scene with its unique drifting controls that rely on twin-stick mechanics, local multiplayer and arcade aesthetics.

To give more insight to curious players, developer PQube has released a Steam Community accolades trailer from the last demo. The Prologue is currently available for PC, however Inertial Drift comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 11.