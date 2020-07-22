Ubisoft Confirms Next-Gen Game Prices, Month for Next Ubisoft Forward

Earlier today, Ubisoft held their first quarter earnings call, and took some time to discuss some details about their plans for the rest of 2020.

The biggest piece of information to emerge from this talk was a confirmation that the publisher’s holiday releases for this year, including Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will share the same price across current and next-gen platforms, remaining at $60. While a trend has yet to emerge on where exactly most PS5 and Xbox Series X games will be priced at launch, this news comes shortly after the reveal that 2K will be pricing the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21 at $70, so seeing at least one other major publisher sticking to the $60 price point for the start of the next generation of consoles is definitely intriguing.

Additionally, chief financial officer Frédérick Duguet addressed this month’s Ubisoft Forward livestream, which saw more viewers than any of Ubisoft’s traditional E3 press conferences. A second Ubisoft Forward was teased towards the end of the event for later in 2020, and now the publisher has shared that the next showcase will take place in September, with no other additional information on a specific date or which games will be shown off.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for all of the latest news from Ubisoft.