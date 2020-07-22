Void Bastards Physical Release on the Way

Fans have been enjoying Void Bastards since it launched last year – and some asked for a physical release. The time is finally here where you can pre-order a retail copy!

Humble Games, publishers of the game, are offering physical editions of Void Bastards on Switch and PS4. Sorry Xbox One or PC fans! Pre-orders are open now on Amazon and GameStop for $29.99.

Pre-ordering ensures you’ll get a two sided Void Bastards poster. The physical edition launches on September 18 and includes the Bang Tydy DLC.