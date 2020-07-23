343 Industries Drops First Gameplay Trailer for Halo Infinite

343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios today revealed the first gameplay for Halo Infinite.

Microsoft kicked off today’s Xbox Games Showcase with a look at Halo Infinite’s campaign. The demo put Master Chief into a wide open area and allowed him to move freely around the sweeping vistas. Players get a look at the weapons, grenades and tools at Master Chief’s disposal. He’ll need all them as he faces his most ruthless foe yet.

The game makes use of Xbox Series X to display larger battles, complex visual effects, and run at 60fps and up to 4K resolution. The much anticipated multiplayer reveal will come later this year.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday season on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll be available on both Xbox Game Pass and xCloud at launch.