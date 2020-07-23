Bungie Drops New Destiny 2: Beyond Light Trailer; Destiny 2 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Bungie today dropped a new trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light won’t launch till November, but that hasn’t stopped Bungie from pumping out new content. Today, during the Xbox Games Showcase, Bungie dropped a new trailer showcasing some of Stasis’ capabilities. It also featured a better look at the new world, Europa.

Furthermore, Bungie revealed that the entire Destiny 2 experience is coming to Xbox Game Pass in December on Xbox One and PC. That includes all expansions released up until now. When the standard version of Beyond Light launches, it too joins Xbox Game Pass.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is out November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The entire Destiny 2 experience launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X as a launch title. It’ll be a free upgrade on both next-gen platforms and runs at 4K/60fps.