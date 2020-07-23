Champion’s Path Pokémon TCG Expansion Coming in September

Playing any sort of Pokémon game, players want to become the best, the very best. Doing so means becoming the champion and a brand new TCG expansion is set to take you to the top! Champion’s Path will arrive in September and it sort of takes you on a journey through the Galar region.

This set features Eldegoss V, Lucario V, Duraludon V, Drednaw VMAX, Alcremie VMAX and over 70 more cards. Various sets will include collectible pins based on a few of the gyms which sort of leads you along the path towards becoming the champion. Plus, an Elite Trainer Box depicting Gigantamax Charizard is set to release.

Some booster packs and other sets are coming out September 25 with others scheduled to arrive throughout fall. Have a look at them below for a sneak peek!