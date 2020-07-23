Dragon Quest XI S Coming to Xbox One, Game Pass

The Xbox has played host to many great classic RPG franchises, and for the first time, the grandfather of JRPGs will be coming to the platform family. During the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show, it was announced that Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition will be coming to the Xbox One. This is the same version that was released on the Switch last year, and will mark the last stop for the game on traditional console hardware. This will also be the first time the franchise will be available via a service-based platform as the game will launch on Xbox Game Pass as well when it launches on December 4, 2020.