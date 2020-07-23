Echo Generation Announced During Xbox Pre-Show

While the meat and potatoes of the Xbox Games Showcase today will likely devoted to the big guns, there was still room for smaller games that are just as important during the pre-show. Case in point, Echo Generation, a new game acting as the debut from Canadian developers Cococucumber. While details are a bit sparse right now, the trailer below shows off a turn-based adventure game with stylish voxel graphics and a definite ’80s vibe. Echo Generation is due out in 2021 for XB1 and Xbox Series X, with no other platforms announced yet.

Stay tuned for more details one the game as they come in.