Exomecha Announced, Looks Promising

One of the first world premieres to roll out during the Xbox Games Showcase pre-show was for Exomecha, a sci-fi FPS that appears to offer a very futuristic, combined arms experience. There seems to be several ways to engage in battle, from power-armored infantry to flying vehicles to giant mechs and possibly even a transformers-esque kind of mechanic.

However, none of it can be confirmed as actual features since this has the feel of a concept trailer more than anything else. Check it out below and sign-up for the game’s early-access beta if it seems worthy of a closer look.

Exomecha has a 2021 launch window, and it will presumably be coming to Xbox Series X.