Forza Motorsport Coming to Xbox Series X

The Forza Motorsport series has been dormant for a few years now, but with the upcoming launch of the Series X, everyone expected a new entry in the mainline series to be shown off. Today, we got our first look at the seemingly rebooted or possibly just rebranded Forza Motorsport series. The detail level in not just cars, but the people roaming around the world is impressive and the game has been optimized for Xbox Series X hardware. The racing action itself looked intense, and as time goes on, we look forward to seeing more of the latest entry in the legendary Forza series.