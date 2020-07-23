Goosebumps Dead of Night Now Available

If you are looking for a little bump in the night, perhaps getting a bit nostalgic with Goosebumps can satisfy your scare. The Goosebumps series have been a staple of many childhood book reports, rainy day reads and more. Now, a new video game based on it is available to play.

Goosebumps Dead of Night is loosely based on the feature film and various stories mixed together. Many characters have jumped from the pages of the books and are wreaking havoc in town as part of Slappy’s evil plan and it’s up to you to put it to an end. Solve puzzles, hide from monsters, unlock levels and put creatures back where they belong. It’s not overly frightening as it’s geared towards younger audiences but you might be surprised!

The game is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam. Check out the trailer below for a look at some scares.