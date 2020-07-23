Join the Resistance in New Watch Dogs: Legion Trailer

Earlier this month, Ubisoft kicked off their games showcase with an extended look at gameplay for Watch Dogs: Legion, which our hands-on preview had us coming away feeling “intrigued and hopeful.”

With only a few months until the near-future London is ours to explore, the French publisher went ahead and dropped another trailer for the game as part of the pre-show for today’s Xbox Games Showcase. The “Resistance” trailer dives deeper into the game’s central mechanic, wherein players can recruit anyone to Dedsec and take control of their unique abilities to help them take down the oppressive mercenary forces that have taken over London.

Watch Dogs: Legion hits the streets on October 29 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions arriving alongside their respective releases this holiday season.