New Details Revealed for FIFA 21

Today, EA Sports delved into some new innovations for FIFA 21. The game is focusing on social elements to game with friends and also offering more control in the Career Mode. FIFA 21 will embrace a new generation of football with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe on the cover across all editions. The game will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin or Steam on October 9. “Being on the cover of FIFA is a dream come true. From my time at Bondy to Clairefontaine to the World Cup, this marks another big milestone. I’ve been playing this game since I was a kid and I am honored to represent a whole new generation of footballers and be in the same group as many other amazing footballers who I now share this honor with,” said Kylian Mbappé.

Players can jump into a more social street football experience with VOLTA SQUADS in FIFA 21. This will allow four players to join together or drop into the community with other players. This will include 5v5 cooperative play. This social aspect will carry over to FIFA Ultimate Team as players can team up with friends online and compete for rewards with FUT Co-op. “This year, we are bringing fans together through social experiences that elevate both the small-sided experience and the excitement felt on the professional pitch, offering the most authentic and interactive EA SPORTS FIFA experience to date,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer, EA SPORTS FIFA. “Along with one of the biggest updates to career mode yet and enhanced gameplay realism that continues to bridge the gap between the real and virtual world of football, fans have more ways than ever to play the beautiful game of football we all love.”

In Career Mode, players will be able to manage every moment with new innovations for creative depth in matches, transfers and training. Players should expect a huge leap in gameplay interactivity for controlling the outcome of every game. This is known as Interactive Match Sim, which is a revamped growth system that will bolster player development. FIFA 21 also introduces the most intelligent gameplay to date with an all new dynamic attacking system. These will provide more realistic and informed movement to build the competitiveness of 1v1 gameplay. Agile Dribbling adds more tools for players when facing a defender. Positioning Personality raises in-game intelligence to match the real life understanding of space and time in football. Creative runs allow for new opportunities for off the ball moments. Lastly, the Natural Collision System will utilize brand new animations to create smoother player interactions.

VOLTA FOOTBALL will also add new VOLTA AVATARS along with 20 unique pitches across six continents. This will include a new narrative-based storyline as you embrace the cultures of various street ball. THE DEBUT features some of the biggest names in the game including Kaka and world-renowned freestyler Lisa Zimouche.

FIFA 21 will include over 17,000 real players and 700+ clubs along with 90 stadiums and 30+ leagues. The game will include global competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamerica, Premier League, Bundesliga and LaLiga Santander. EA Access members can also get a head start on FIFA 21 with a trial starting October 1. You can watch the Features Trailer below.