Obsidian Entertainment Announces ‘Avowed’

During the Xbox Game Showcase, Obsidian not only showed off their new expansion for the Outerworlds and more of Grounded, but they announced a brand new massive-scale RPG, something they’re known for. They showcased a CG trailer that gives us a decent grasp of what kind of game it is, mainly giving off an Elder’s Scrolls vibe – which has us excited considering their work on games like Neverwinter Nights 2 and Pillars of Eternity.

This is still very early in development so don’t expect it for a few more years, but from what we’ve seen, it has us excited for another fantasy-based RPG. Avowed will be available for Xbox Series X.