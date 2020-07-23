Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Announced for Xbox One, PC

The launch of Phantasy Star Online 2 earlier this year on Xbox One and later on PC marked a new era for the series. Long-dormant, the PSO series finally saw its latest entry released in English throughout North America. Today, the Xbox Games Showcase allowed us to get a glimpse of the latest entry in the series — Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis.

This features more content and larger boss battles, but the overall scope of the adventure and where it is in the PSO 2 framework wasn’t announced. What is known is that it will be released in 2021 for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. Like PSO 2 before it, it will also be free to play on all platforms.