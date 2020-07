Rare’s latest game for Xbox, Everwild, still remains a bit of a mystery. And while the latest trailer shown during the Xbox Games Showcase sadly doesn’t show off any full gameplay, it does show off more of the game’s world and the natural and magical elements that are heavily involved within it. At the very least, the graphics look absolutely stunning, and makes for a world we can’t wait to see more of when Everwild comes out later for XB1 and PC.