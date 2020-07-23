Return to The Outer Worlds in Peril on Gorgon This September

It was already confirmed that Obsidian’s delightful voyage through corporate-controlled space via The Outer Worlds, was getting some additional story DLC. And now we know what the first of these two planned instalments, will look like. Obsidian revealing that players will dive into the Gorgon Asteroid where an abandoned Spacer’s Choice facility lies in waiting.

On top of the new location to explore and work out, Peril on Gorgon will also feature new characters, perks, flaws, science weapons to gather as well as an increased player level cap. Peril on Gorgon will be available simultaneously across PS4, Xbox One & PC, on September 9. It’s unclear at this moment when — if at all — a Switch version will follow in the near future. Check out the reveal trailer below.