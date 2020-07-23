State of Decay 3 Appears During Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft kicked-off its Xbox Games Showcase with gameplay footage for Halo Infinite, but that was immediately followed with an impressive-looking trailer for State of Decay 3. This time it seems the game will be taking place out in the wilderness, where human zombies might just be the least of one’s worries. No gameplay was shown, but the quality on display was still impressive. Hopefully it carries over into the actual game.

State of Decay 3 will eventually release for Xbox consoles. No release date has been announced yet.