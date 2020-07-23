SteamWorld Creators Announce The Gunk, An Xbox Exclusive

Image & Form are best known for the SteamWorld games, but with a new console generation potentially offering more possibilities, it looks like they’re about to step up their game even further. And thus we have the reveal of The Gunk during today’s Xbox Games Showcase. This time around, the team is moving to a whole new world, in 3D and with non-robot protagonists. Following a duo of outer space salvagers, they think they’ve hit the motherload when they land on an alien planet full of resources…only to find the titular, corruptive gunk parasite ready to destroy the planet.

So now the race is on to save the planet, all while uncovering more info on its fallen civilization in the process. The trailer below shows some rather dazzling locales as our heroes suck up the gunk, and since this makes for a rather hardware-demanding game, that’s why Thunderful CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson decided to partner with the guys they believe had the most powerful hardware. Hence why The Gunk is an Xbox exclusive, set to appear on Xbox Series X, XB1, and PC in 2021.