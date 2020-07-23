Tell Me Why Chapter One Launching in August

Dontnod made their name on Life is Strange, and with the conclusion of Life is Strange 2, the studio announced last year that they would be back with Tell Me Why. With the more fantastical plot of the second entry in LiS, the studio took a lot of criticism – so while there is a fantastical element at play with TMW, it does appear to focus more on the characters right away. The three-episode journey won’t be as spaced out as past games, which should make it easier to follow, and we’ll see the first chapter in the story told on August 28 on the Xbox One and PC.