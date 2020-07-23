The Medium Announced for Xbox Series X Launch

Microsoft put quite a few games on display for its Xbox Games Showcase recently, among them was the previously announced horror title: The Medium. It’s now been confirmed that The Medium will be available on Xbox Series X via both Xbox Games Pass and traditional purchase. For those unaware, The Medium features a split-word. That is, players will be able to navigate two versions of the same world simultaneously. This ability will prove vital, as players will need to be able to see both versions of the world in order to solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and stay alive when confronted by “The Maw.”

See it all in action in the game’s latest trailer below.

The Medium is coming Holiday to PC and Xbox Series X.