Updated Ori and the Will of the Wisps Coming to Xbox Series X

It just became official that the Xbox Series X will play host to the definitive version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The developers at Moon Studio have put together a new version of the game that takes advantage of the extra power available in Microsoft’s upcoming console. This new version of the game will able to run at a 120hz refresh rate and full 4K resolution. The team is also promised minimal latency, so players won’t have to worry about wonky input lag. The audio has also been updated in the hoped of enhancing players’ immersion. Check out the difference below.