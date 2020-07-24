4K/30 FPS Confirmed for The Medium on Xbox Series X in New Gameplay Demo

Developer Bloober for the upcoming horror title The Medium has released a video showcasing its Dual-Reality gameplay system. This game will play in two different realities and allows to play in both worlds at the same time. This means twice the rendering. In the comment section of the YouTube video, a user asked if this would be 60 FPS. Bloober confirmed that it would be running at 30 FPS, but will be 4K on Xbox Series X. “The game is 4K/30fps. The decision to go with 30 fps is a result of the game’s focus on cinematic experience on one hand, and the player’s ability to play in 2 worlds at the same time, rendered and displayed simultaneously, on the other hand.” You can watch the gameplay video below.