Explore the Setting of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II in New Dev Diary

Ninja Theory briefly appeared during yesterday’s Xbox Games Showcase as one of the first party studios hard at work on new games for the Xbox Series X.

Unlike many of the other reveals yesterday, fans were already aware of the team’s next project, a follow-up to the psychological Norse action game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, which was shown off at last year’s Game Awards. While we didn’t see any new footage directly from the game, the studio did share a new developer diary regarding the team’s research into the setting of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, which will take place in Iceland.

Be sure to check out the dev diary below to get a sense of the landscapes Senua will explore in Hellblade II, which will launch on Xbox Series X at an unspecified time.