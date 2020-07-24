Ghost of Tsushima is Now PlayStation’s Fastest-Selling New IP

PlayStation today announced that Ghost of Tsushima has set a new sales record.

Sucker Punch Productions samurai epic is now PlayStation’s fastest selling new IP, crushing Horizon Zero Dawn’s impressive record. While Horizon Zero Dawn managed to sell 2.6 million copies in 2 weeks, Ghost of Tsushima managed to sell 2.4 million copies in the three days after its release. It’s an astonishing figure, especially for a brand new IP launching at the tail-end of the current-generation.

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4's fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin's journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in the thirteenth century as the Mongols invade the Japanese island of Tsushima. You play as Jin Sakai, a young samurai forced to bend his rules and break his code of honor as he fights to retake his homeland. The game is great thanks to its storytelling, gameplay, and stunning visuals, making it another fantastic edition to the PlayStation 4’s library.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on PS4. No word yet on if the game will be enhanced for PS5 when that launches this holiday season.