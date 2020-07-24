Review: HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Keyboard

While the big push this year has been with smaller keyboards for gaming, HyperX is staying true to tradition with a full-size behemoth. While the company did release the smaller Duck Mini earlier this year in limited supply, it hasn’t forgotten about the traditionalists. The HyperX Alloy Elite 2 stays true to the original Alloy Elite, but offers new options for gamers. The design will look familiar, but what’s under the hood in terms of what HyperX has added is a nice boost.

With keeping not only gamers but streamers and multi-taskers in mind, the Alloy Elite 2 offers quite a bit for quick and efficient execution. While I haven’t been big on the design of this line of keyboards, pulling it out of the box changes my mind. The Alloy Elite 2 consists of a steel frame that’s brushed black and remains rigid. This thing weighs 1530g and will not move on your desk. This surely justifies its durability, but you won’t be necessarily hauling this around with you. This is your home-base keyboard. Complete with media keys, a volume dial and on-board profiles, the Alloy Elite 2 offers what’s required in a multi-facet keyboard.

The RGB truly stands out on this keyboard. While it does have a RGB Signature Line across the top, it’s the keycaps that help bring the Alloy Elite 2 to life. Lush and vibrant colors with brightness adjustment mapped directly to a button on the keyboard makes it even more attractive. The keycaps are an upgrade from the previous model as HyperX has included its signature Pudding Keycaps. These are translucent and also two-toned so the color can not only erupt via the sides, but also the signature HyperX font across the top. While the Razer Huntsman Mini might have had a tougher feel for its keycaps, the Pudding Keycaps are buttery smooth. While they are gentle and soft to the touch, the overall design of the keyboard seems to be geared towards quick and responsive strikes. This may not be the type of cap you’re looking for, but if you’re looking for this specific feel, it doesn’t get any better than this.



The actuation of each keystroke is some of the fastest I’ve seen in a keyboard. Our review unit for the Alloy Elite 2 includes the Red Linear Switches. Not completely clicky or tactile, these mechanical switches are straight to the point. While there’s a click with each press, it isn’t overbearing. There isn’t any type of feedback and that coincides with the speed of each press. The actuation point is rated at 1.8mm while the travel distance is 3.8mm. Each of these individual switches are rated at eighty million presses. The feel of the keyboard will come down to personal preference, but as for the Alloy Elite 2, each key press is a bit flat outside of the spring-like feedback, but is extremely quick. I personally prefer some sort of physical feedback outside of a click, but this will differ per person.

For typing and overall general use, the Alloy Elite 2 is solid. I did find myself making some more mistakes typing than normal, but this can be due to the speed and grip not being preferable to my tastes. As for gaming, I tried some shooters for input. The keyboard does feature 100% anti-ghosting and N-Key rollover. It’s also compatible with Xbox One and PS4 and features a USB 2.0 pass-through so charging or powering an accessory is available. This is always a nice perk to have on a keyboard. The games I tried consisted of Destiny 2, Doom: Eternal, Apex Legends and World War Z. With the speed and actuation of the keyboard, I found it easy to end up double pressing keys. More importantly, the tracking was correct and would still properly follow commands especially when moving with no issues. HyperX still uses its N-GENUITY software for customizing its keyboards. The Alloy Elite 2 allows for storage of three profiles and also per-key lighting for this keyboard. The software still feels a bit limited in comparison to its competitors and I wish there were some more preset options for RGB lighting. The lighting on this keyboard is so eccentric that there should be more options available for those that don’t deep dive into coloring individual keys.



Closing Comments:

There’s no doubt that the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 is a sturdy and solid mechanical keyboard out of the box. The steel frame would probably put a dent in your floor. This is a good thing if you’re looking for a keyboard that’s meant to stay in one place. The brushed finish is nice and the RGB is some of the best I have seen on a keyboard thanks to the Pudding Keycaps that are translucent and two-toned. The smoothness of the keycaps will cater to those that like this style and the same can be said for the Linear Switches that are included. Each actuation is extremely fast as if the keyboard almost feels as if it’s for advanced users. The media buttons continue to be a nice addition and while the layout design still feels dated, it offers everything a variety of players need. Performance is here for players who play shooters and with a price point of $129.99 it should please traditionalists of mechanical keyboards who don’t need to hop on the shorter trends.