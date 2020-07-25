Gareth Coker to Score Halo Infinite

In video game music news, Halo Infinite not only looks promising, but it’s going to sound promising too. The highly-anticipated next installment in one of gaming’s most cardinal franchises has landed Gareth Coker to compose its score. Coker, who has notably composed the Ori games, announced in a tweet today that he would helm the musical undertaking alongside composer Curtis Schweitzer.

Known for being a master of emotional and natural melodies, Coker’s composition bodes well for for this upcoming epic tale.