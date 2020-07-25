Niantic Devs Discuss the Future of Pokemon GO

With the Pokemon Go Festival going on, there’s tons to be excited for in the crossover between the real world and Pokemon. There are tons of new mechanics coming to Pokemon Go soon as well, and Niantic has decided to elaborate on them a little bit. First is Mega Pokemon and their planned upcoming inclusion. Trainers will be able to use any of their pre-existing Pokemon to mega evolve which was a nice confirmation for those with tons already. There’s also the plan to increase the maximum level past 40, with Niantic wanting to make levels more meaningful along the way. We’ll have to wait and see just how exactly these changes will come about, but it’s exciting to hear regardless.

Check out the full video with information on the brief future of Pokemon Go below: