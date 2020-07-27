Call of Duty, Fall Guys Headline August PS+ Offerings

PlayStation today revealed their monthly free PS+ games, featuring a fun multiplayer game and an intense FPS single player title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout are your PS+ games for August 2020. Players can begin downloading Call of Duty starting tomorrow, with Fall Guys available for download starting next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a fully remastered version of the 2009 title’s campaign. Featuring improved visuals, textures, and animations, it’s a worthwhile game to zip through despite lacking the beloved multiplayer component. The PS+ version, unfortunately, does not include Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). You can start downloading it tomorrow, July 28.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is an all-new multiplayer party battler where 60 players battle it out until a victor emerges. Featuring both free-for-all and co-op options, players will bend, bounce, and bash their way to victory. There are also plenty of ways to customize your Fall Guy, making Ultimate Knockout a true blast to enjoy. You can start downloading Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on Tuesday, August 4.

You have until Monday, August 31 to collect both games. July’s offerings (NBA2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration) leave after Monday, August 3. So, grab them before they leave.