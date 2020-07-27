GOG Grand RPG Sale Begins

GOG is no stranger to great deals on games – and their newest sale focuses on many different kinds of RPG adventure. The Grand RPG Sale showcases many different sub-genres of RPGs – from JPRGs to action, and all points in-between. Many well-known franchises are included in the sale, including Baldur’s Gate, The Legend of Heroes, Zwei, and Y’s. The sale has hundreds of games offered up – so we’ll take a look at some of the heaviest hitters.
- Baldur’s Gate – $9.99
- Baldur’s Gate II – $9.99
- Neverwinter Nights – $4.99
- Divinity Original Sin – $13.99
- Outward – $15.99
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II – $3.49
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition – $4.99
- Ultima 1-3 – $1.49 U
- ltima 4-6 – $1.49
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition – $15.99
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition – $4.99
- Shadowrun Returns – $3.74
- Shadowrun Dragonfall – $3.74
- Tyranny Gold Edition – $24.99
- The Legends of Heroes Trails in the Sky – $9.99
- The Legends of Heroes SC – $19.49
- The Legends of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd – $22.49
- The Legends of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel – $23.99
- The Legends of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II – $27.99
- The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – $44.99
- Zwei The Arges Adventure – $8.99
- Zwei The IIvard Insurrection – $9.99
- Ys I and II Chronicles – $4.49
- Ys Origin – $4.99
- Ys Seven – $14.99
- Ys VI – $4.99
- Ys Memories of Celceta – $18.74
- Ys The Ark of Napishtim – $4.99
- Ys The Oath of Felghana – $4.49
- Ys VIII – $29.99
- Wasteland Remastered – $10.04
- The Bard’s Tale Trilogy – $7.49
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 1 – $5.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 2 – $5.99
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 3 – $5.99
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $11.9
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – $26.99
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $22.49
- Corpse Party – $8.99
- Heroland – $14.99
- Jotun Valhalla Edition – $3.74
There’s almost too many great deals to enjoy here, but there are some great deals here if you dig deep enigh. The Alliance Alive HD is a top-shelf turn-based JRPG with a touching story, while Heroland offers up a unique voxel-based world and has one of the most unique premises, with it being a theme park for folks to try and live out their dreams of being an RPG hero. Ys VIII is one of the best-looking and playing 3D action RPGs out there and you can’t go wrong with any of the Hyperdimension games if you love gaming industry meta-humor and an anime art style.
The Legend of Heroes games were some of the best RPGs set in a more realistic world on the market when the PSP was a big deal – but the remastered versions bring the world alive in new ways, while Cold Steel III brings the latest entry in the long-running series to the table in a GOG sale for its first massive savings yet. This is one of GOG’s best weekly sales since the spring sale, and is well-worth checking out for any RPG fan.