GOG Grand RPG Sale Begins

GOG is no stranger to great deals on games – and their newest sale focuses on many different kinds of RPG adventure. The Grand RPG Sale showcases many different sub-genres of RPGs – from JPRGs to action, and all points in-between. Many well-known franchises are included in the sale, including Baldur’s Gate, The Legend of Heroes, Zwei, and Y’s. The sale has hundreds of games offered up – so we’ll take a look at some of the heaviest hitters.

Baldur’s Gate – $9.99

Baldur’s Gate II – $9.99

Neverwinter Nights – $4.99

Divinity Original Sin – $13.99

Outward – $15.99

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II – $3.49

Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition – $4.99

Ultima 1-3 – $1.49 U

ltima 4-6 – $1.49

Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition – $15.99

Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition – $4.99

Shadowrun Returns – $3.74

Shadowrun Dragonfall – $3.74

Tyranny Gold Edition – $24.99

The Legends of Heroes Trails in the Sky – $9.99

The Legends of Heroes SC – $19.49

The Legends of Heroes Trails in the Sky the 3rd – $22.49

The Legends of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel – $23.99

The Legends of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel II – $27.99

The Legend of Heroes Trails of Cold Steel III – $44.99

Zwei The Arges Adventure – $8.99

Zwei The IIvard Insurrection – $9.99

Ys I and II Chronicles – $4.49

Ys Origin – $4.99

Ys Seven – $14.99

Ys VI – $4.99

Ys Memories of Celceta – $18.74

Ys The Ark of Napishtim – $4.99

Ys The Oath of Felghana – $4.49

Ys VIII – $29.99

Wasteland Remastered – $10.04

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy – $7.49

Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 1 – $5.99

Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 2 – $5.99

Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 3 – $5.99

Megadimension Neptunia VIIR – $11.9

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered – $26.99

The Caligula Effect: Overdose – $22.49

Corpse Party – $8.99

Heroland – $14.99

Jotun Valhalla Edition – $3.74

There’s almost too many great deals to enjoy here, but there are some great deals here if you dig deep enigh. The Alliance Alive HD is a top-shelf turn-based JRPG with a touching story, while Heroland offers up a unique voxel-based world and has one of the most unique premises, with it being a theme park for folks to try and live out their dreams of being an RPG hero. Ys VIII is one of the best-looking and playing 3D action RPGs out there and you can’t go wrong with any of the Hyperdimension games if you love gaming industry meta-humor and an anime art style.

The Legend of Heroes games were some of the best RPGs set in a more realistic world on the market when the PSP was a big deal – but the remastered versions bring the world alive in new ways, while Cold Steel III brings the latest entry in the long-running series to the table in a GOG sale for its first massive savings yet. This is one of GOG’s best weekly sales since the spring sale, and is well-worth checking out for any RPG fan.