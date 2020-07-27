Halo Infinite’s Campaign to Feature 2-Player Split Screen, 4-Player Online Co-Op

343 Industries has confirmed how the co-op campaign will work in Halo Infinite.

Like any good Halo game, Halo Infinite will support both local and online campaign co-op. It’s a huge relief, considering that Halo 5: Guardians didn’t feature an local co-op options. However, that doesn’t mean the local and online experience are similar.

Taking to Twitter, Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, confirmed there is a player count different when playing locally vs. online. While online features up to 4-players, local split screen is limited to just two.

Hey everyone I saw some reports of campaign supporting 4 player Split screen for campaign and just want to correct. Halo Infinite will be supporting 2 player split screen and 4 player online co-op for campaign. Sorry about the confusion. #haloinfinte — jerry hook (@hookscourt) July 25, 2020

While a bit disappointing, it’s still a massive improvement over Halo 5: Guardians. Notably, Mr. Hook did not distinguish what platforms split screen is available on. As such, it’s likely that both Xbox Series X and Xbox One feature split screen co-op. We’ll let you know if 343 Industries says otherwise.

Halo Infinite launches this holiday season on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to check out Halo Infinite’s gameplay world premiere to see how the game plays.