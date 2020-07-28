Logitech Goes LIGHTSPEED With PRO X Wireless Headset

Logitech has announced a revamped version of its PRO X Gaming Headset. The headset is going wireless with pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to cut the cord on the PRO X. This headset will include everything that made the original PRO X so special. This includes the software BLUE! Voice for customizing how your microphone sounds along with some presets from eSports players. Logitech is also rating the battery life at over 20 hours and a range of 42 feet of range. DTS 7.1 surround sound will be included along with the PRO-G 50 mm driver. The Logitech G PRO X LIGHTSPEED Gaming Headset will be available in August for $199.99. Below is a list of the details for the headset.

Award-Winning PRO Design: Designed with and for pros. High-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio—and now, total wireless freedom.

Designed with and for pros. High-quality materials, advanced communications, precision audio—and now, total wireless freedom. LIGHTSPEED Wireless: Pro-grade wireless with up to 20+ hours on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection at 13m+ distance.

Pro-grade wireless with up to 20+ hours on a single charge and a consistently robust wireless connection at 13m+ distance. Blue VO!CE Software : Developed in partnership with Blue Microphones, BLUE VO!CE software is a suite of advanced microphone filters enabled using Logitech G HUB. To sound great whether gaming or streaming. Quickly select a preset filter profile with the integrated recording and playback function based on unique voice tone and volume. Advanced mode offers a full set of additional pro-grade filters for another level of customization, including a compressor, de-esser, de-popper and noise gate.

: Developed in partnership with Blue Microphones, BLUE VO!CE software is a suite of advanced microphone filters enabled using Logitech G HUB. To sound great whether gaming or streaming. Quickly select a preset filter profile with the integrated recording and playback function based on unique voice tone and volume. Advanced mode offers a full set of additional pro-grade filters for another level of customization, including a compressor, de-esser, de-popper and noise gate. PRO-G 50mm Design : Advanced PRO-G™ drivers with unique hybrid mesh construction deliver powerful, crystal clear and precise sound imaging. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you the competitive advantage in game.

: Advanced PRO-G™ drivers with unique hybrid mesh construction deliver powerful, crystal clear and precise sound imaging. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with clarity to give you the competitive advantage in game. Highly Cinematic Audio : Next-gen object-based surround sound goes beyond 7.1 channels for greater positional and distance awareness of objects in-game. Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, and also provides deeply immersive soundscape experiences in all your games.

: Next-gen object-based surround sound goes beyond 7.1 channels for greater positional and distance awareness of objects in-game. Precision surround sound helps you know exactly where your opponents are before they find you, and also provides deeply immersive soundscape experiences in all your games. Ultimate Comfort : Comfortable enough to wear for hours, while still providing high durability and passive noise isolation, premium leatherette and velour-covered earpads with memory foam padding are both included.