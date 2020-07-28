Neverwinter: Avnernus Continues its Journey on Xbox One, PlayStation 4

The next update for Neverwinter, Avernus, launches for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 today. The story of Avernus picks up directly after the events of Infernal Descent. The main quest for this leg of the story revolves around new character Lulu and a locked, infernal box carried by the player. Lulu can help open the box, but she needs help getting her memory back first. Unfortunately, the means to restore her lies somewhere in the burning wasteland of Avernus.

Neverwinter: Avernus give players access to a new adventure zone and allows them to access the Path of the Fallen campaign. It’s in this campaign that players will earn new rewards, have the chance to drive hellish war machines and see how their actions affect Avernus.

Neverwinter is free-to-play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.