Ninja Beat ‘Em Up Shing! Receives Launch Date, Developer Diary

The upcoming side-scrolling arcade action title Shing! launches later this Summer. To celebrate an upcoming release date, developer Mass Creation has created a new video diary outlining the game’s inspiration. Seeking to add depth to the beat ’em up genre, Shing! promises to be an accessible title for all level of players. Utilizing an analog stick combo system, this arcade title hopes to provide a tactile and streamlined experience.

Shing! ninjas onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC on August 28.