Phantasy Star Online 2 Comes to Steam, Episode 4 Launches for Consoles August 5

Steam-based PC players will soon have the chance to enjoy Phantasy Star Online 2. The online RPG launches for the platform on August 5 and it will include standard Steam features like achievements and remote play. August 5 also marks the launch of DLC episode four for consoles. This next chapter adds a bit of intrigue with the discovery of a massive infiltration of fake ARKS members.

On top of this, a new planet has been discovered in another dimension: Earth. Episode four unlocks a new level cap for ARKS and gives player the opportunity to travel to cities like Las Vegas and Tokyo. The mission in these cities is simple: track down the black shadow, rid the planet of dangerous entities and take on the mysterious “Mother Corps” organization.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game launches on Steam on August 5.