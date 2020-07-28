Second Wave of SNK Titles Hits Twitch Prime

In May, SNK released a handful of arcade classics for free via Twitch Prime. As with many Twitch Prime games, they’re DRM-free outside of the Twitch launcher. Today, wave two of the freebies hit and covers a wide array of genres. Metal Slug 2, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Shock Troopers: 2nd Squad, Baseball Stars 2, Sengoku 3, Ironclad, and King of the Monsters join the fray. The first wave of freebies included a ton of fighting games alongside some shooters, while this gives you a mix of fighting games, wrestling-inspired games, and one of the best belt-scrollers ever in Sengoku 3. Shock Troopers is another great shooter, and you can’t go wrong with Metal Slug. The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection is one of the most diverse and value-packed compilations on the market, and getting that for free here makes Twitch Prime on its own a worthwhile investment even if you just want that.