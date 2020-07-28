Silent Hill 3 and 4 Soundtracks Receiving Vinyl Treatment in 2021

Mondo hosted a handful of panels for this year’s digital Comic-Con@Home. One of their panels, Art of Soundtracks, revealed some exciting news for Silent Hill fans.

Previously Mondo pressed vinyl soundtracks for both Silent Hill and Silent Hill 2. This led a fan to ask if the Silent Hill 3 soundtrack would be in their future. Lo and behold, it is planned! So too is the Silent Hill 4 soundtrack.

Both albums are expected to release in 2021. Fans should be sure to pick them up once they release as the previous records sold out pretty quickly.