The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare Now Available

Back in the day there were a number of plastic army men games out, they took the classic toy and turned into a war zone. But a new version of the idea is giving us a bigger and better way to play. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare has just launch with an explosive trailer.

The game pits green against tan in an all-out battle for dominance with several modes. There are also a few different weapons to help get the job done such as flamethrowers and rifles. Play through huge levels modeled after various home areas such as the kitchen, bathroom, toy box and more. It’s really like those toys have come to life!

Watch the trailer below for more details and check out The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. You may be in small-scale combat but the action is gigantic.