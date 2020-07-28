Visual Novel Date or Die Put on Indefinite Hiatus

Date or Die looked like quite the promising visual novel when it arrived on the scene a few years back. The game made its way to PAX East and the team released the demo online. It drew attention thanks to its colorful cast of characters and the murder game show concept.

There hasn’t been much word about the game in the past year. Unfortunately, no news is not always good news. The Date or Die Twitter announced this week that the game is going on “indefinite hiatus”.

This is a difficult announcement to make, but: the team has decided to put Date or Die on indefinite hiatus for the time being. We currently have no plans to resume production. Thank you all so much for your support over the past few years, and we're sorry for any disappointment. — Date or Die (@dateordie) July 27, 2020

It’s definitely disappointing news, but this often occurs with games of all sizes. Good luck to all those who worked on Date or Die in their future endeavors.