37 New Songs Coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered

The iconic cult favorite of the late 1990’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 will be launching on September 4. Activision has unveiled the entire lineup of music for the game. The reveal came via a virtual concert with Noisey’s YouTube channel. There will be 37 new songs in the game and this will be on top of the original soundtrack. The game will retail for $39.99 with the option of the Digital Deluxe Edition for $49.99 that includes extra in-game gear. The Collector’s Edition includes all the digital deluxe content along with a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Check out the full list below of the artists in the game.

Here’s the list of artists that are being added to the game’s soundtrack:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

Super Best Frens Club

The Ataris

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

Original series artists:

Anthrax

Bad Religion

Consumed

Dead Kennedys

Dub Pistols

Even Rude

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

Lagwagon

Millencolin

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Speedealer

Styles of Beyond

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Machines

Swingin’ Utters

The Ernies

The Vandals