37 New Songs Coming to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered

The iconic cult favorite of the late 1990’s Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 will be launching on September 4. Activision has unveiled the entire lineup of music for the game. The reveal came via a virtual concert with Noisey’s YouTube channel. There will be 37 new songs in the game and this will be on top of the original soundtrack. The game will retail for $39.99 with the option of the Digital Deluxe Edition for $49.99 that includes extra in-game gear. The Collector’s Edition includes all the digital deluxe content along with a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Check out the full list below of the artists in the game.
Here’s the list of artists that are being added to the game’s soundtrack:
A Tribe Called Quest
A. Swayze & the Ghosts
Alex Lahey
All Talk
American Nightmare
Backchat
Baker Boy
Billy Talent
Black Prez ft. Kid Something
CHAII
Charlie Brown Jr.
Cherry Kola
Chick Norris
Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
Crush Effect ft. KARRA
Destroy Boys
DZ Deathrays
FIDLAR
JunkBunny
Less Than Jake
Machine Gun Kelly
Merkules
MxPx
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Reel Big Fish
Rough Francis
Screaming Females
Skepta
Spilt Milk
Strung Out
Sublime
Super Best Frens Club
The Ataris
Token
Tyrone Briggs
Viagra Boys
Zebrahead
Original series artists:
Anthrax
Bad Religion
Consumed
Dead Kennedys
Dub Pistols
Even Rude
Fu Manchu
Goldfinger
Lagwagon
Millencolin
Naughty by Nature
Papa Roach
Powerman 5000
Primus
Rage Against the Machine
Speedealer
Styles of Beyond
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Machines
Swingin’ Utters
The Ernies
The Vandals