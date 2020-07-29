inXile Unveil Multiplayer VR Shooter Frostpoint

While developer inXile Entertainment are presumably putting the finishing touches on the upcoming Wasteland 3 — which is slated for release on August 28 for PS4, Xbox One & PC — that hasn’t stopped the team from unveiling what else they’ve secretly been working on as of late. And it turns out inXile deem it fit to jump once more into the world of VR with Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds. Described as a 10v10, PvP first-person shooter — from a studio better known for RPG’s more than anything — Frostpoint requires players to engage with one another over Team Deathmatch and Domination modes alike, whilst also dealing with the very many biomechanical threats that roam the in-game Antarctica setting.

According to the team, Frostpoint doesn’t rely on the traditional formula of shooters in that most games of this ilk rely on class-based load-outs. Instead, after placing you in one of two teams, players load into a bunker wherein all manner of weapons and items are available to choose from. It’s up to players at that moment to decide what they want to bring with them. Frostpoint VR: Proving Grounds is planned for release across Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, and Valve Index, later this year.