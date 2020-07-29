Marvel’s Avengers Beta Details Released, Hawkeye Announced as a Post-Launch Character

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix today released the details for the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers beta, and an announcement of what’s coming post-launch.

The Marvel’s Avengers beta, which kicks off August 7 for PS4 pre-orders, is shaping up to be quite a giant experience for players to enjoy. You’ll get to play several single player and co-op missions. The single player missions include:

The A-Day opening mission

Kamala Kahn and Hulk team up to infiltrate an AIM base in the American Pacific Northwest

Kamala Kahn and Hulk team up to uncover SHIELD secrets in the frozen Russian tundra

“We really want to give fans an in-depth look at what they can expect when they get their hands on the beta starting on August 7th,” said Scot Amos, Co-Head of Crystal Dynamics. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work the team has done getting Marvel’s Avengers ready for players, and can’t wait to see their reactions.”

Crystal Dynamics also revealed one of the first heroes coming to the game post-launch for free, Hawkeye. Clint Barton comes with his own original story-arc and is equipped with his high-tech bow and trick arrows. According to the trailer, Hawkeye is likely the second character coming post-launch. Based on what we learned at E3 2019, Hank Pym’s Ant-Man is potentially the first post-launch hero.

Marvel’s Avengers arrives September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with free upgrades for owners of the last-gen versions.